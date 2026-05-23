The Bellows

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Greg Sanders's avatar
Greg Sanders
May 24

ood discussion and the title had me thinking of a different kind of repugnance. Repugnant culture other is a term I associate mostly the rationalist center right, perhaps polarization is the less weighted over all term (or that's my comfortable in my left of center community speaking).

Extrapolating on In Good Faith, I'd argue that the Modern Faith of atomistic economic utility maximizers has in recent years been losing its hegemonic status but has no successor. Much of the areas of repugnance you and Al Roth are exploring could be traced to what I'd argue is it's U.S. predecessor, a fairly WASPy ecumenical Protestantism intertwined with civic nationalism.

I found Jonathan Rauch's Cross Purposes an interesting, if not as theoretically grounded, attempt to at what a possible U.S. hegemonic successor might look like by putting emphasis on pluralism and reasonable accomodation (although Rauch's oddly strident critique of the Permanent Problem wasn't the best illustration of said pluralism). The approach appeals to me because I think pulling out of a complexity collapse vicious cycle, let alone building something better, will requrie figuring out a variety of communities of belief that are mutually repugnant, can live and evolve together. That doesn't mean we can escape politics and just admire the Declaration of Independence together or the like, but figuring out how pluralism must evolve and how to shape the competition of our more polarized blocks seems like a challenge for political science.

In my own field, I probably need to read a lot more of the internationl relations constructivism literture ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constructivism_(international_relations) ) which anticipates many of the arguments you make.

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Moira Rowan's avatar
Moira Rowan
May 28

Loved this piece, really well done - will definitely add your book to my Sisyphean 'to read' pile. I entirely agree with you on the crippling overemphasis within social science on rationalist models of human behavior. I tend to refer to this excision of the visceral and the emotional from analysis of human behavior as 'rationalist bias', but I get the impression that we're referring to much the same concept. I know the rationale is often that as a model, it's inherently just a simplified, parsimonious representation of complex realities, but the omission makes resulting models/theory more misleading than illuminating, IMO. In particular, this past decade I think it has really hobbled our ability to comprehend the nature and causes of populism as it unfolds across the industrialized world. I'm not sure when or how the notion emerged, that motives can be discarded as irrelevant if not in conformity with one's own definition of rationality, but you wind up seeing it everywhere. One example I've used before is a statement by Michael Barnier (EU negotiator), on being asked in an interview why he thought Brexit happened:

“[it was for] typically British reasons: the hope for a return to a powerful global Britain, nostalgia for the past – nostalgia serves no purpose in politics" (New York Review of Books, 29 May 2019. Emphasis mine.)

Personally, I find this one just a remarkable symptom of what you're describing here. Recall that this referendum occurred the same year that Trump was elected, using the rallying cry of "Make America Great Again" (emphasis mine). The two are often considered in parallel as emblematic of the populist turn becoming entrenched, and here you find political elites - sincerely, IMO - dismissing the notion of something like nostalgia as analytically relevant to politics because it is not, per their understanding, 'rational'. Emotion and cognition are analytically siloed as separate phenomena, rather than different functional aspects of the same integrated neurobiological processes that generate our behavior, perception, and thought. This is a foundational error on their part IMO, and it's why rationalist models have tended to have a poor track record of accurately predicting outcomes in disciplines like economics, international relations, public policy…

"…the primary mode of social-science analysis, which sees the social world as made up of individuals, pursuing their own ends, within institutional structures that tend to be purposefully built to solve specific problems"

This quote of yours highlights another analytically-hobbling aspect of the same bias, the atomization of it. Despite having spent years immersed in social science material itself, I can never quite reckon with the treatment of homo economicus as this renegade figure straight out of an Ayn Rand novel, making decisions without reference to others when we are inescapably a social species. Sometimes I wonder if it's partly a product of the semi-detached nature of the subject-as-observer when conducting human research (whether in economics, psychology, or sociology), at least according to most accepted scientific modes. Researchers/experts become accustomed to thinking of themselves as something apart from the environment they are observing; of which they are, in reality, a constituent part. Kind of like how we often casually refer to the 'animal kingdom' to indicate every other species, as though we are somehow not also corollary biological entities. We are something separate, and by implication, superior. I think the attribution of 'irrational' motives in others based on social or emotional concerns performs a similar maneuver, where the presumption of immunity to such atavistic bias becomes a form of bias itself.

Anyhow, really enjoyed reading your thoughts on this, and congratulations on the book!

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