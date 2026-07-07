The Bellows

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MMB-PHX's avatar
MMB-PHX
Jul 11

I'm actually dizzy having trod through Rauch's "critique" of your fine effort as it was so damn circular in nature. All that just to end with if we could just come together echoing Rodney King for goodness sake. This nonsensical search for an authentic story about "taking it to the next level" has through the generations become so tiresome, so unnecessary. All it takes in our existing reality to change things for the better, in a huge way, is to say this: We are Democrats and we here to save you from Donald J. Trump, and to try in the most robust way possible to undue the massive damage that has occurred in every minutes of his time as President. And, we are hellbent to make it happen!

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Jane Flemming's avatar
Jane Flemming
Jul 8

You might find this interesting. It was published in 1995 but feels very current.

https://inquiringmind.com/article/1102_8_hillman-soul-of-matter/

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