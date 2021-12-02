On getting older

Caitlin Flanagan writes on how it feels to get older:

Here’s what it feels like to turn 60: weird. On the one hand, you’re still going to the gym and to dinner parties. Sixty-year-olds still perform surgery on people who could choose other doctors. There’s no dithering yet—the senescence is almost undetectable. But on the other hand, you have been on this Earth for a really, really long time. I have a photograph of myself at age 3, standing on the docks of Cork Harbor, about to sail to New York. When I look at the picture of that small child on her sturdy legs in the foggy past, I don’t feel any connection to her. The photograph looks like something I would discover after many days on Ancestry.com. It looks like a snapshot of my own great-aunt.

I recently turned 43, which is not old, but is in some sense old enough. It is old enough, for instance, to allow a person some comprehension of the passage of time over more or less all of the spans that we humans get to enjoy. Who knows what the fates have in store, but in the absence of major life-extending technological advances I’m in the vicinity of halfway home. There are new and unfamiliar sensations to come, I’m sure; good ones, hopefully, but others too. And yet in some strange and discomfiting way, the path ahead is known. You look back, and there is the road you’ve traveled. Now you travel that length again, maybe a bit more if you’re fortunate, and thereabouts is the end of your story.

Oddly, as I age I don’t find myself feeling ever more alienated from the receding past. On the contrary, it feels ever more legible to me. At 18, you don’t know what it is to watch the world change around you. Fashions, art, music, movies, these things come in only two categories: that which is learned about and that which is new. You don’t know then how to see a favorite song in its particular context, or what it will feel like to watch others learn of it and file it away like the date of the moon landing. You don’t know what it’s like to watch the world change people, lift them up to staggering heights or press them down until they are bent and embittered. You don’t know what it’s like to see society begin to empty, ever so slowly, of people who remember a thing you remember, and fill up with people who don’t.

But as you experience the passage of time you begin to become acquainted with these things. The past that came before you, which once felt flat and devoid of life, takes on new dimensions and hues. You look at the young faces in old photographs, which you once struggled to connect to the aged, time-altered versions you saw in life, and you begin to know something—only something, and yet something—of the journey that transpired between the moments of the posing for those photos and the instants stored in your memory, in which you saw those living eyes surrounded by a body which had betrayed its owner as all bodies do.

Time only provides so much insight. None of the ageing I’ve managed to do can tell me what it was like, say, to be sent off to fight in Europe. At the same time, I find that the simple fact of having been around for a while humanizes what had earlier seemed to me to be the fathomless depths of history. When one begins to get a sense of what half a century is like, the whole thing feels increasingly graspable. And a century is a long time. There are only ten in a millennium—ten graspable, long but realistically livable human lifetimes. And then just ten of those millennia puts you right back to the very dawn of civilization. It’s still quite a long time, of course, but it is, to just the littlest extent, a perceptibly long time. One hundred long lifetimes. Somehow we have traveled such wild distances as a species over nothing more than that.

They say that at 43 a person is in or very near to a midlife trough in reported happiness. That, I suppose, is in some way related to the crises people tend to have around this age, and that in turn may be linked to the perspective—disequilibrating, oppressive perspective—afforded by that awareness of one’s (touch wood) halfwayness. I find this purported lifetime arc of well-being somewhat difficult to assess. I can see how it might work, assuming things go well: seeing one’s children become fully and wonderfully themselves, allowing professional anxieties to slowly fall away, reveling in the sensation that you successfully persisted in being through all of the indignities and setbacks and sheer nonsense.

On the other hand, some account surely has to be taken of background conditions. It’s honestly difficult to perceive whether that persistent hum of anxiety is the typical soundtrack of the midlife crisis—that and loud classic rock—or merely the sensation one feels as the world begins to spin off its axis. Were the fifty-somethings feeling better about life during the Spanish flu? Are they feeling better now than they did a decade ago, is a question to which I’d be genuinely curious to know the answer. Is to watch the world become something new and unfamiliar and scary what it means to age?

I suppose what I’m saying is that, so far at least, my experience with getting older conforms to Flanagan’s: I can’t get over how profoundly weird it is. And I sometimes catch myself wondering why, why don’t the olds do more to prepare young people for this, until I remember: all of art and literature, but in particular Breakfast of Champions, which I read in the vicinity of 20 during a serious Vonnegut jag, which floored me for a week, and which closes as the narrator—Vonnegut—hears the voice of his father coming out of the mouth of Kilgore Trout, calling, “Make me young, make me young, make me young!”