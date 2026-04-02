The Bellows

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Sanjay's avatar
Sanjay
Apr 2

Feels like either Georgia senator might have also been leaders on this trend.

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1 reply by Ryan Avent
MMB-PHX's avatar
MMB-PHX
Apr 2

Our president is giving hope a bad name.

Try as they might to halt mindless wrongs promulgated through Executive Orders and a continuing abuse of the actual powers of the presidency via the courts, the higher courts are striking down hope too. It stretches faith. But, as the old saying reminds us, "I may be badly bent but I ain't broken."

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