The Bellows

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roland Stephen's avatar
Roland Stephen
Jan 19

Welcome back!

Reply
Share
Jeremy Wallace's avatar
Jeremy Wallace
Jan 19

Great to have you back. Looking forward to the book!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ryan Avent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture