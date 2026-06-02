The Bellows

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
Jun 7

This is interesting. Thanks for your work. All I can contribute is noticing a small typo. I think you meant to say "first millennium CE" here: "Joseph Henrich argues that a key change occurred in the societies of western Christendom over the course of the first millennium BCE, when the church began altering its views on family-related doctrine."

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan Avent
Shine's avatar
Shine
Jun 2Edited

Why did it take Christians 1600 years to get around to this if it was so natural? Why did eastern Christendom not manage the same transition? Where’s the social trust in Latin America?

And why have East Asian societies managed to do capitalism and science just as well once they got around to it? If Christianity is just the fire starter, that’s a lot more dubious since we can’t rerun history to check. There ought to be a persistent advantage, but instead China is catching up. Equally kinship-based societies in South and Southeast Asia are on their way with consistent 5%+ growth. A 3% growth differential closes a 10x gap in under one human lifetime.

Basically I’m skeptical of attributing a timeless advantage to some society in such a rapidly changing world.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ryan Avent
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ryan Avent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture